Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Carl Dambkowski Sells 7,335 Shares

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,690,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 277,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APGE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 92,423 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 681,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 189,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 351,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

