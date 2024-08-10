Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

