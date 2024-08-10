Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Get Apple alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $216.24. 42,201,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,734,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,999 shares of company stock worth $35,964,310. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.