Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

AQST traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,842. The company has a market cap of $312.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.