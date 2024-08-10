Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,842. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $312.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AQST. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

