Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 10.9%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). Approximately 16,030,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,539,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.38 million, a P/E ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.86.

About Arc Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.