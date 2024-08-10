Ardor Price Hits $0.0670 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $66.95 million and $11.24 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

