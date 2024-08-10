Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.36 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $65.36 million and $22.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000805 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001606 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,707,702 coins and its circulating supply is 182,707,732 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

