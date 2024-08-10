ASD (ASD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.37 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,689.99 or 0.96827648 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03823762 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,405,942.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

