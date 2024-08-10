Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.38. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $224.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 109,783 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 10.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

