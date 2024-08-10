AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstroNova Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.