AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
AstroNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALOT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstroNova
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.