Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 3,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.08.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
