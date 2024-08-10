Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 3,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.