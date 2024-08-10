Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.65 or 0.00035542 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $8.56 billion and approximately $136.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,445,861 coins and its circulating supply is 395,099,491 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

