Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.35

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.35 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.71). Avation shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.69), with a volume of 103,945 shares.

Avation Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.46. The company has a market capitalization of £93.48 million, a PE ratio of -2,201.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

