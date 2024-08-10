Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of RNA opened at $46.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $48.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 482,478 shares of company stock worth $17,491,990. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,429,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,592,000 after purchasing an additional 516,446 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,761,000 after purchasing an additional 827,647 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 1,216,730 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.