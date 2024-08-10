Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avista updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock remained flat at $38.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 539,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,729. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. Avista has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Mizuho upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Report on Avista

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.