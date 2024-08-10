Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $375.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.00. 997,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,072. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $189.12 and a 1 year high of $371.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.84 and a 200 day moving average of $296.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

