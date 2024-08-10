Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Posts Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $3.46 on Friday, reaching $365.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,072. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $371.99. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.74, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

