Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 7.4 %

OTCMKTS AYRWF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. 135,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $200.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.09.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.