Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Trading Down 33.3%

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 195,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 61,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$909,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67.

Azarga Metals Company Profile

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

Further Reading

