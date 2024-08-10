Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.44

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 29887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$40.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.26.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

