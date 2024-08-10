B. Riley Raises TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $34.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 3,379,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,022,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

