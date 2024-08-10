Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 3.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,378,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 767,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,123,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,265,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balchem Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.66. 145,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.40. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

