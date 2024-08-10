Barclays Trims Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Target Price to $224.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $228.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.53.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.24. 1,210,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.