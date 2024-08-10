Barclays Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $50.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.94.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $38.80. 1,344,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Magna International has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

