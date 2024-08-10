Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Up 2.1%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 3,247,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 21,695,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 273,027 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 52,434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 63,506 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,471,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $124,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,886 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 16.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 152,937 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 189,383 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

