Barrington Research Trims American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Target Price to $18.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Trading Up 2.9 %

APEI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 383,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.34 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 329.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 326,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 43.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 106,689 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 121.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.