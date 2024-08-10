Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,403 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.14% of Bath & Body Works worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 9,664.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,488. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.63. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

