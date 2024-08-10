Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.770-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.930-3.010 EPS.
Baxter International Price Performance
Shares of BAX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.01.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.73.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BAX
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baxter International
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.