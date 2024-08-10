BDF Gestion Acquires Shares of 1,741 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $48.20 on Friday, hitting $3,443.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,840.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3,684.94. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

