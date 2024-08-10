BDF Gestion Acquires Shares of 72,500 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 72,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4,831.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $3,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,786,372. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.37. 3,421,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,889. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

