BDF Gestion Buys New Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $19,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after buying an additional 876,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Tronox by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 626,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tronox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after buying an additional 597,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $7,760,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.
Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 1,094,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.70. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Tronox’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
