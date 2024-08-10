BDF Gestion Buys Shares of 25,211 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.64. 1,729,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

