BDF Gestion Invests $2.10 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Workday by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Workday stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,561. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

