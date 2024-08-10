BDF Gestion Invests $2.80 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 152,818 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Paychex by 85.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after purchasing an additional 579,136 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,872 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,573. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $124.46. 1,188,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,932. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

