BDF Gestion Invests $2.91 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.81. 3,823,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $182.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

