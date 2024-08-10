BDF Gestion Purchases New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,287,000 after buying an additional 578,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after buying an additional 1,105,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $172.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $185.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

