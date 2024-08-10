BDF Gestion Takes $1.59 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after buying an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,361,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

NYSE:MOH traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.18. 351,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,849. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,528. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

