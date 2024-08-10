BDF Gestion Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. BDF Gestion owned approximately 0.24% of Zuora as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Zuora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 889.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 136,335 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.37. 551,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

