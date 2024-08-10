Beldex (BDX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $751,940.72

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $339.56 million and $751,940.72 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.55 or 0.04280775 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035674 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,041,067 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,341,067 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

