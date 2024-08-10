Benchmark Cuts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $80.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of Trex stock remained flat at $60.70 on Thursday. 1,836,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,435. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. Trex has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

