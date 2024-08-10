Bend DAO (BEND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $274,838.06

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $203,443.27 and $274,838.06 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

