Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.38 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Berry Price Performance

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. 1,176,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Berry has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $460.86 million, a PE ratio of 599.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Berry’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

