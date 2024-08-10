BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.63

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 147620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

BeWhere Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of C$53.21 million, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

About BeWhere

(Get Free Report)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.