Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Piper Sandler

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XAIR

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of XAIR stock remained flat at $0.42 on Wednesday. 425,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,751. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.10. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Air

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.