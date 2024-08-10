BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Announces Earnings Results

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 11,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,766. BGSF has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $92.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John R. Barnett acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BGSF news, CFO John R. Barnett bought 6,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $40,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,640.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,338 shares of company stock worth $111,762. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

