Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 222,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,001. The stock has a market cap of $992.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,433 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 121,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 124,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

