Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Big Lots

Big Lots Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 583,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,285. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,059 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.