Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Big Rock Brewery Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 13.71%.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

