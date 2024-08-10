Biglari (NYSE:BH) & GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.4% of Biglari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biglari and GEN Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $364.59 million 1.17 $54.95 million $44.70 4.18 GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.35 $8.41 million $0.18 45.11

Analyst Recommendations

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. Biglari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biglari and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 62.15%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Biglari.

Risk & Volatility

Biglari has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biglari and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari 3.47% 2.11% 1.46% GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55%

Summary

Biglari beats GEN Restaurant Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

